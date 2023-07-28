Need to Know: Zellers Pop-Up, Summer Block Party, Flyaway To The CCMA Awards

Zellers Pop-up In The Cornwall Centre

Shoppers can look forward to Zellers returning to Regina this summer, as the discount department store chain announced its next set of pop-ups.

The retailer announced 21 Zellers stores will pop-up within Hudson’s Bay stores by Aug. 11, 2023. Regina's Zellers will pop up at the Cornwall Centre. The store will occupy between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet and will offer shoppers a “bite sized taste” of Zellers, according to a news release from The Bay.

There will be a selection of Zellers’ original products, ranging from clothing to home décor, to baby products, and pet supplies.

Celebrate Summer Block Party

Join us for a day of fun tomorrow afternoon from 1pm to 4pm at the College Park Retirement Residenses on the corner of Anson and Badham.

There will be senior related vendors, live entertainment, game and petting zoo. Plus food trucks, refreshments and prizes.

Find out more details at allsenoirscare.com

Flyaway To The CCMA Awards

We’re giving away a trip for 2 to the Canadian Country Music Awards every weekday starting this Monday.

Just listen for the unique country keywords at 7am, 9am,11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm and head to our website to enter them.

Prize includes, round airfare, a two night hotel stay and ticket to the award show with a view of the red carpet and $500 spending cash!

Catch your favourite country artists in Hamilton on September 16th at the FirstOntario Centre and airing on CTV at 8pm