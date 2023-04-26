New Marshmallows Change Color When You Toast Them

We don't ask a lot of marshmallows. They should be firm and pillowy out of the bag . . . and soft and gooey when heated. And they usually are. (Unless they're 20 years old . . . and loose in grandma's pantry.)

But now, there's a new marshmallow innovation. Jet-Puffed has created a new, limited-edition marshmallow that will CHANGE COLORS when it's hit with direct heat, like at a campfire. The colors aren't a surprise. The pink marshmallows will turn orange . . . the blue marshmallows will turn green. The transformation doesn't take long . . . about 10 seconds after they're exposed to a flame. The Jet-Puffed color-changing marshmallows will be out soon, and they'll hang around until September.