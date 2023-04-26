New Marshmallows Change Color When You Toast Them
We don't ask a lot of marshmallows. They should be firm and pillowy out of the bag . . . and soft and gooey when heated. And they usually are. (Unless they're 20 years old . . . and loose in grandma's pantry.)
But now, there's a new marshmallow innovation. Jet-Puffed has created a new, limited-edition marshmallow that will CHANGE COLORS when it's hit with direct heat, like at a campfire. The colors aren't a surprise. The pink marshmallows will turn orange . . . the blue marshmallows will turn green. The transformation doesn't take long . . . about 10 seconds after they're exposed to a flame. The Jet-Puffed color-changing marshmallows will be out soon, and they'll hang around until September.
-
Useless Question of the Day - April 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: James Barker Band at the QCX, Sport & Rec Grant, Rams ScheduleJames Barker Band coming to the QCX! How to apply for the Adapted Sport & Rec Grant. The University of Regina Rams 2023 regular season schedule is out!
-
Useless Question of the Day - April 25thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Queen City Ex Announce, Smile Cookies, Worst RoadsQueen City Ex Announce coming up this morning! Smile Cookie Return Monday! Last day to vote for CAA Saskatchewan's 'Worst Roads' campaign.
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - April 24thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: JDRF Walk, QCX Entertainment, Next Big ThingRegister to help Walk to Cure Diabetes! Queen City Ex Original 16 Stage Country act. Next Big Thing starts up this weekend!
-
Giving Tenille Arts The Perfect Birthday GiftI think she liked it!?
-
Useless Question of the Day - April 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!