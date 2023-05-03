New "Wedding Rules for 2023" Include: No Kids and No Gifts
We're closing in on wedding season . . . again . . . and so a magazine has come up with a list of "new rules" to make weddings a little less unbearable. (But not YOUR wedding . . . we all CAN'T WAIT for that!)
Here's are a few of the "new rules":
1. No more engagement parties.
2. No outdoor summer weddings.
3. Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list.
4. It is entirely fine to deny anyone a plus-one for any reason.
5. Never say “black tie optional.” Choose.
6. It is fine to skip a wedding for any reason, but RSVP early.
7. No kids. If kids are needed for the ceremony, a car should be waiting.
8. If you travel from out of town, you don't need to get the couple a gift . . . actually, all gifts should be banned.
9. It's fine if someone else wears white.
10. No one has to walk you down the aisle.
11. Give us a good kiss.
12. Posed photos are over.
13. Simplify the menu: Just make your vegetarian option vegan.
14. Speeches must be pre-written.
15. Dancing is mandatory for everyone able.
(This is not a list of trends, just a suggested list of new rules for modern, American weddings. Which do you AGREE with, or DISAGREE with?)