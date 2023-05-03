We're closing in on wedding season . . . again . . . and so a magazine has come up with a list of "new rules" to make weddings a little less unbearable. (But not YOUR wedding . . . we all CAN'T WAIT for that!)

Here's are a few of the "new rules":

1. No more engagement parties.

2. No outdoor summer weddings.

3. Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list.

4. It is entirely fine to deny anyone a plus-one for any reason.

5. Never say “black tie optional.” Choose.

6. It is fine to skip a wedding for any reason, but RSVP early.

7. No kids. If kids are needed for the ceremony, a car should be waiting.

8. If you travel from out of town, you don't need to get the couple a gift . . . actually, all gifts should be banned.

9. It's fine if someone else wears white.

10. No one has to walk you down the aisle.

11. Give us a good kiss.

12. Posed photos are over.

13. Simplify the menu: Just make your vegetarian option vegan.

14. Speeches must be pre-written.

15. Dancing is mandatory for everyone able.

(This is not a list of trends, just a suggested list of new rules for modern, American weddings. Which do you AGREE with, or DISAGREE with?)