iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
18°C

New "Wedding Rules for 2023" Include: No Kids and No Gifts


jeremy-wong-weddings-464ps_nOflw-unsplash

We're closing in on wedding season . . . again . . . and so a magazine has come up with a list of "new rules" to make weddings a little less unbearable.  (But not YOUR wedding . . . we all CAN'T WAIT for that!)  

Here's are a few of the "new rules":

 

1.  No more engagement parties.

 

2.  No outdoor summer weddings.

 

3.  Your closest friends, not you, should control the guest list.

 

4.  It is entirely fine to deny anyone a plus-one for any reason.

 

5.  Never say “black tie optional.” Choose.

 

6.  It is fine to skip a wedding for any reason, but RSVP early.

 

7.  No kids.  If kids are needed for the ceremony, a car should be waiting.

 

8.  If you travel from out of town, you don't need to get the couple a gift . . . actually, all gifts should be banned.

 

9.  It's fine if someone else wears white.

 

10.  No one has to walk you down the aisle.

 

11.  Give us a good kiss.

 

12.  Posed photos are over.

 

13.  Simplify the menu:  Just make your vegetarian option vegan.

 

14.  Speeches must be pre-written.

 

15.  Dancing is mandatory for everyone able.

(This is not a list of trends, just a suggested list of new rules for modern, American weddings.  Which do you AGREE with, or DISAGREE with?)

12