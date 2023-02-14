No Love For The Purple Dinosaur, New Look Slammed By Internet

Barney is back with a brand new look, but not everyone is feeling the digital makeover. According to TMZ, Mattel Television made the major announcement Monday, revealing the throwback show "Barney & Friends" is making a comeback.

The company also showed off a brand new Barney for the reimagined franchise but the 'new and improved' Barney was not a fan favorite with the majority of folks on social media.

The Barney reboot is set to officially debut in 2024.

MATTEL