iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
13°C

Office Protocol When Someone Is Away - Plant Care

watering

Okay, Brandon is away until Monday. He has a plant in the office. I'm not sure what the protocol is. I don't know this plant's needs. Should I water it and hope that doesn't kill it? Should I leave it alone and hope that doesn't kill it?

HELP!

12