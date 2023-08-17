Office Protocol When Someone Is Away - Plant Care
Okay, Brandon is away until Monday. He has a plant in the office. I'm not sure what the protocol is. I don't know this plant's needs. Should I water it and hope that doesn't kill it? Should I leave it alone and hope that doesn't kill it?
HELP!
Is the Magic Eight Ball Accurate? MMMMAAAAYYYBBBBEEEEEChase was talking this morning about fortune tellers losing their jobs to A.I. I think the Magic 8 Ball has always been a threat to fortune tellers.
A Sask Shout Out to the Chinese Cultural Society and Kung Fu ReginaI love it when the community comes together. I'm not sure how long this took to do, but it made the neighbourhood look that much better.