Oh, The Things You Can See On A Highway
I swear I saw a driver yesterday leaning against her window with her feet on the passenger seat. In Nebraska police got a call Wednesday about a man driving down a highway with a cow.
Turns out it wasn't a cow...
The Weirdest Baby Names Last Year Included "Cinderella" and Dra.....These names are AWESOME!
Doing This To Your Window Blinds Up Keeps Your Place CoolerWhat? No way!!
Pumpkin Spice Butt Wipes Have ArrivedThe company Dude Wipes is selling them under the name "DUMPkin Spice"
