Oh, The Things You Can See On A Highway

I swear I saw a driver yesterday leaning against her window with her feet on the passenger seat. In Nebraska police got a call Wednesday about a man driving down a highway with a cow.

Turns out it wasn't a cow...

Tim (in for Brandon)

