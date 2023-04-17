One Of the Most Iconic Rides At Disney Is Closing

Disneyland is know for a lot of things, including the rides. The many, many rides.

Splash Mountian has been a staple there since 1989, but it's closing to make room for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

If you've hit Splash Mountain, you maybe have one of those thrill ride photos.

I do.

Left to Right - Top to Bottom

Person I Don't Know - Person I Don't Know

My Daughter - Me

My Wife - My Son - Apparently Driving

Tim (in for Brandon)