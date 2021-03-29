Ontario Police Stop Motorcycle With Hand-Painted License Plate

You can’t DIY your license plate. Police in Ontario say an officer pulled over a motorcyclist whose license plate was homemade. The Kingston Police Service said patrol officers stopped the motorcycle when they noticed the license plate didn’t quite look official. An officer tweeted out a photo of the hand-painted plate, which was marked for Ontario, but featured the slogan “Live Free or Die” from license plates issued by the U.S. in the state of New Hampshire. The homemade plate also misspelled the word “free.” The fake license plate was confiscated.