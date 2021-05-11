Ouch! It Was A Rough Weekend For Two Country Stars!

Luke Hunter from the Hunter Brothers seriously injured himself while seeding on his farm near Shaunavon, Sk. You can send your warm wishes here.

Old Dominion's Matt Ramsey paid a visit to the hospital after a fall at his home in Nashville resulted in some painful injuries.

Ramsey shared an update on his social media Monday night along with some great advice.

"How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes & bruises, I found out the answer is ‘More than one,’” Ramsey shared.

OD recently returned to the road with a performance in Key West, Florida. Country superstar Kenny Chesney made a surprise appearance.

Matt has a couple weeks to recover. Old Dominion’s next show is May 27 in Durant, OK.

Moral of the story: BE CAREFUL OUT THERE, FRIENDS!