People are just realizing what clicking 'I am not a robot' really does — and they're shocked
Any idea what a thoughtless click on 'I am not a robot' does in Internet land? Me either!
Is it to protect our security? How about to fend off the evil bots? Not quite. People are only just clicking what it does and they're not happy.
A clip from a 2020 episode of QI, hosted by Sandi Toksvig, resurfaced on TikTok. The QI host shared the information with guests and people are not impressed.
Sandi explained: "So ticking the box is not the point. It's how you behaved before you ticked the box that is analysed."
"Essentially, when you are clicking ‘I am not a robot’ box, you are instructing the site to have a look at your data and decide for itself. If the machine is not sure, that’s when it directs you to click on lightroom pictures of fire hydrants that aren’t there.”
I don't know what's worse them scanning through all of our data or them deeming you a robot after they take a look!
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - October 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Garbage Collection, Golf Courses Close, Referee ShortageBi-Weekly Garbage Collection is returning. City Golf Courses Continue to Close for the Season. Referee shortage prominent in Regina.
-
The Cookie Monster's First Name RevealedAnd It kind of suits him!!
-
Useless Question of the Day - October 20thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Golf Season, Riders QB, Public SkateCity Golf Courses Continue to Close for the Season. Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback. Public skate times are back!
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Name that Sound Winner!!!Dani Figured it out and won some cash!!!
-
Need to Know: Name that Sound Blitz, Phone Scam, Pats NewsName That Sound Blitz Day!!! Phone scam claims recipient close contact of someone with monkeypox: SHA. Regina Pats 2006-born forward Jaxsin Vaughan has been selected to play for Hockey Canada.