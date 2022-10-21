People are just realizing what clicking 'I am not a robot' really does — and they're shocked

Any idea what a thoughtless click on 'I am not a robot' does in Internet land? Me either!

Is it to protect our security? How about to fend off the evil bots? Not quite. People are only just clicking what it does and they're not happy.

A clip from a 2020 episode of QI, hosted by Sandi Toksvig, resurfaced on TikTok. The QI host shared the information with guests and people are not impressed.

Sandi explained: "So ticking the box is not the point. It's how you behaved before you ticked the box that is analysed."

"Essentially, when you are clicking ‘I am not a robot’ box, you are instructing the site to have a look at your data and decide for itself. If the machine is not sure, that’s when it directs you to click on lightroom pictures of fire hydrants that aren’t there.”

I don't know what's worse them scanning through all of our data or them deeming you a robot after they take a look!