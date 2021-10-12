People Are Not Happy About This Skeleton Couple Inflatable
Halloween decorations have been known to cause some controversy, but this one is a little different. The Goosh Skeleton Couple Inflatable shows a lady skeleton straddling another skeleton and some say it looks very suggestive. It’s available for purchase on Amazon, and one happy buyer wrote a review noting, “This is sturdy and easy to blow up. I see people all day stopping to photograph them.” While another person wrote, “This product is suggestive and vulgar. Its association with a holiday that centers around children is offensive beyond measure.” The decoration stands at five-and-a-half-feet tall, and comes with LED lights inside of it so it’s visible all night long.
Goosh
Need to Know: Fire Training at the Airport, SK Critical Care, Pats and NHLRegina Airport Authority Conducting - Fire Training on Tuesday and Wednesday. Family Presence to be restricted in Saskatchewan Critical Care Units. Canadiens claim former Pats captain off waivers.
Need to Know: HRF Bonus Deadline, Riders Pre-Verification, SGI Road TestsHRF Bonus Prize Deadline Today (Oct. 8th). Pre-verification is back for this Week’s Riders Game. Proof of vaccination or negative test required for SGI road tests starting Oct. 25.
Need to Know: Canada Post Stamp, Trick or Treat with REAL, Science CentreFormer Regina cartoonist honoured with Canada Post Stamp. Trick or Treat with REAL is back! The Saskatchewan Science Centre is happy to announce the launch of an exciting new visiting exhibition: Game Changers.
NASHVILLE KAT'S RECIPE!For those looking for something different to try this Thanksgiving, test out Kat's Holiday Cheesy Pineapple Casserole and let us know if it's the best or a complete bomb!
Need to Know: Flu Shots, RCSD Proof of Vaccination, & HRF Bonus PrizeFlu shots available for Sask. Residents. Regina Catholic School Division to require proof of vaccination for all staff and visitors to schools. HRF Bonus Prize Deadline coming up Friday (Oct. 8th).
Need to Know: Agribition Tickets, Sweep Alerts, SK Winter GamesAgribition is back in the saddle with new events, pro rodeo, and celebrity appearances to mark its 50th show. Sign up for Sweep Alerts - Fall Sweep Begins Soon. 2022 Saskatchewan Winter Games to require proof of vaccination.
Need to Know: Winter Closures, Sisters in Spirit Walk, Parks SurveyCity of Regina Outdoor Spaces - Preparing for Winter Closures. All are welcome at the Sisters in Spirit Walk today (Oct. 4th), in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Help Shape Regina’s Parks and Open Spaces - Take the Parks Master Plan Survey.
Need to Know: Pats Game Day, Proof of Vaccination, Noise on RingWhat you need to know ahead about proof of vaccination requirement, The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced plans to host a Home Opener Tailgate, The City Looks at Vehicle Noise on Ring Road.