People Are Not Happy About This Skeleton Couple Inflatable

Halloween decorations have been known to cause some controversy, but this one is a little different. The Goosh Skeleton Couple Inflatable shows a lady skeleton straddling another skeleton and some say it looks very suggestive. It’s available for purchase on Amazon, and one happy buyer wrote a review noting, “This is sturdy and easy to blow up. I see people all day stopping to photograph them.” While another person wrote, “This product is suggestive and vulgar. Its association with a holiday that centers around children is offensive beyond measure.” The decoration stands at five-and-a-half-feet tall, and comes with LED lights inside of it so it’s visible all night long.

