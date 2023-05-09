People Have Voted on the Top 10 Driving Innovations of All Time

We STILL don't have flying cars . . . and somehow that seems even further away than it did 50 years ago. But there HAS been innovation.

Think about your car now . . . and compare it to the FIRST car you ever had. What do YOU consider to be the most important new feature over time?

In a new poll, the top answer was "multiple airbags" . . . so people went with safety over comfort and technology, which is commendable.

The runner-up was GPS satellite navigation, followed by reversing cameras . . . power steering . . . parking sensors . . . self-parking systems . . . hybrid vehicles . . . mass-market electric vehicles . . . adaptive cruise control . . . and Bluetooth.

Heated seats was all the way down at #20. (Which makes sense. They're strangely controversial. For some, they're a godsend in the winter months. For others, it's not a good feeling, and they never like using them.)