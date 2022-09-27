People With These 6 Dog Breeds Make the Best Romantic Partners
If the generalization that dog owners make better partners, pet experts and therapists say people who own these 6 dog breeds are the most romantic.
*Note that Mutt owners are high on the list! So always check in with our friends at the Regina Humane Society or any of the other amazing dog rescues in town!
- Bull Mastiff owners are more patient with one mental health nurse practitioner saying, " Loving a giant bread teaches us patience, which is so needed in a romantic relationship."
- Golden Retriever owners are friendly and optimistic, just like their dog.
- A veterinarian said Cavalier King Charles Spaniels "are often owned by kind souls and those with a lot of empathy."
- Border Collie owners are the most easy-going, open-minded and supportive since it takes a lot of energy to support the needs of this highly active dog.
- An LPC said " Companionship is a Cuban Havanese dog's stronghold. So, if you are looking for a social, loyal companion whose favorite place is right by your side, a Cuban Havanese dog owner is a safe bet."
- Mutt owners are considered the most romantic and best partners since "their owners are always looking to lend a helping hand and don't mind going above and beyond for those they love most."