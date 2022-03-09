Pep Talk Hotline From Kindergartners

If the news has you feeling down lately, look no further than a group of kindergartners for a quick pick-me-up.

A new hotline has launched with positive messages, pep talks and words of wisdom -- all pre-recorded by students at West Side Elementary School in Healdsburg, California.

To access the "Peptoc Hotline," dial 707-998-8410 and you'll be greeted with the following message: "If you're feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press 1. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press 3. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press 4.

You'll hear advice like: "If you're frustrated, you can always go to your bedroom and punch a pillow or cry on it," and "If you're feeling up high and unbalanced, think of groundhogs."

The children also share affirmations like: "The world is a better place with you in it," "Keep trying, don't give up," and "Bro, you're looking great."

You can also listen to a five-second loop of nothing but children laughing in delight.