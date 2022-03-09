Pep Talk Hotline From Kindergartners
If the news has you feeling down lately, look no further than a group of kindergartners for a quick pick-me-up.
A new hotline has launched with positive messages, pep talks and words of wisdom -- all pre-recorded by students at West Side Elementary School in Healdsburg, California.
To access the "Peptoc Hotline," dial 707-998-8410 and you'll be greeted with the following message: "If you're feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press 1. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press 3. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press 4.
You'll hear advice like: "If you're frustrated, you can always go to your bedroom and punch a pillow or cry on it," and "If you're feeling up high and unbalanced, think of groundhogs."
The children also share affirmations like: "The world is a better place with you in it," "Keep trying, don't give up," and "Bro, you're looking great."
You can also listen to a five-second loop of nothing but children laughing in delight.
-
Need to Know: Virtual Healthcare, Lotto Max, Tampon TuesdayLong-term virtual healthcare strategy. Yorkton resident wins $20M jackpot on lottery ticket. Tampon Tuesday campaign started yesterday.
-
Need to Know: Spring Leisure Guide, Ice Shacks, HRF Bonus PrizeSpring Leisure Guide registration opens today. One Week before Ice Shacks Need to be removed. HRF Bonus Prize Deadline.
-
Need to Know: Telemiracle Total, Pilot Course, Spring Leisure GuideTeleMiracle 46 sets records! Sask Polytech Teaching Pilots. Spring Leisure Guide Offers Fun and Affordable Programs for Everyone.
-
Need to Know: TeleMiracle, HRF Home Lottery, Humane SocietyTeleMiracle 46 is here! HRF Home Lottery House Open For Viewings. Humane Society – Reduced Dog Adoption Fees.
-
Need to Know: Ice Fishing Shacks, Humane Society Adoptions, Evraz Name ChangeIce Fishing Shacks removal. Humane Society – Reduced Dog Adoption Fees. Regina's Evraz Place to be renamed the 'REAL District'.
-
Need to Know: Evraz Place Name Change, Grey Cup Theme, Spring Leisure GuideEvraz Place Name Change. Theme for the 2022 Grey Cup. The City of Regina’s Spring/Summer Leisure Guide registration.
-
Need to Know: Saskatchewanderer, Henry Baker Hall Reopens, SLGA Pulls Russian Products“Saskatchewanderer” to become permanent position. Henry Baker Hall Reopens to the Public. SLGA pulling Russian liquor from shelves.
-
Need to Know: Fast Charging Stations, Mask Mandate Ends, TeleMiracle WeekSaskPower to provide funding for electric vehicle fast charging stations. Mask Mandate Ends today in the Province. Telemiracle Week Recognized by Provincial Government.
-