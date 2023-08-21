Pickleball Anyone?
The Pickleball Canada National Championships will begin Wednesday and run until Sunday. Over 600 players will compete for the title of the country's best pickleball players in the nation. They range in age from 16 to 75. There will be both men’s and women’s singles as well as doubles and mixed doubles as well and 32 courts are set aside at the International Trade Centre and Queen City Hub at the REAL District.
There is about one point three seven million people in Canada who pickleball players.
If you want to learn more about Pickleball in Regina, click HERE.
Tim (in for Brandon)
