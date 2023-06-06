Pineapples Are Actually Eating...Us!

iHeartRadio
Did you know that proteins in pineapple are actually eating you? When you're eating a pineapple you're actually getting stabbed by thousands of tiny needles called "raphides".  Those needles contain calcium oxalate, and it pokes holes in your cell membranes.  It's why you get that irritated feeling when eating pineapple and other fruit like kiwi.

 

