Popcorn Salad Is Blasted On Social Media

Food Network got the attention it wanted. The question is whether that's a good thing. Chef Molly Yeh appeared in a Food Network video over the weekend for a popcorn salad recipe. Yes, you heard that correctly. Specifically, the dish is called "Crunchy Snap Pea Popcorn Salad."Yeh called it an "iconic Midwestern dish."The recipe includes snap peas, celery, carrots, shallots, and popcorn. Don't forget the mayonnaise-based dressing.

"Am I the only one who has lived their entire life in the mid-west and have never seen a popcorn salad? I guess I shouldn't knock it until I try it but is this an actual staple recipe and from where?!"

"That's it! Take away her food handlers card. Anyone making this monstrosity is not ready for the responsibility of preparing real food or making sure it's safe for human consumption."

"Food Network is just trolling us at this point right?"

And also, "'Soggy popcorn, delicious!' - Said no one ever!"