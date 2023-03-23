Powdered Beer Now Exists!
Is there any chance this actually tastes good? POWDERED BEER is now something that exists.
A German brewery that's been around since the 1500s came up with it. It works the same way as instant coffee. You just mix it with water and stir.
It's apparently not the first time someone's made powdered beer. But this one's carbonated, and that's a first. They claim it looks and TASTES just like regular beer, which is hard to believe.
The current version is non-alcoholic. But they say a boozy version will be available in the next few months, and they'll start selling it globally. It's something you could buy yourself, or bars might mix it with water to save money. So, why even do this? Their answer is the environment. It's cheaper and easier to transport, so there's a much smaller carbon footprint.
It's part of a string of weird beers they've been working on. For example, they've also got a BATH BEER in the works that's specifically made for you to bathe in
Saskatchewan's Population Has IncreasedThe growth in our province increased by nearly 30,000 people last year. We haven't had growth like that since 1914. Saskatchewan is now at 1.2 million residents.
Let's Call It the Connor Bedard Effect - Saskatoon Was BuzzingThe impact Connor Bedard has had on the WHL is immense. In fact, the game on Sunday between the Blades and Pats was the largest ticketed event for the Saskatoon Blades Sasktel Centre.
STAR WARS FAN REJOICE! FICTION IS BECOMING FACT!Since 1977 the Star Wars franchise flirted with things we could only have dreamed of. But now, some of those wild and imaginary ideas are becoming reality. No, we can't fly in our own little space ship, but...... lightsabers have become a reality.
Need To Know: Evening In Greece, Lee Brice, Most Affordable City To Live In“An Evening in Greece” raises $250,000 for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, Win a Beer Drinking Opportunity with Lee Brice, Tenille Arts and Josh Ross, Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners
Useless Question of the Day - March 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: HRF Early Bird Prize, Pats Playoff Tickets, Couple Wins $100,000!HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline is coming up this Friday! Pats playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public March 27th! A Regina couple are $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to their 6/49 draw win.
Life Hack: How to Remove a Band-Aid with No PainHere's a hint: Have you ever used Command Strips before?