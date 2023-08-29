iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
13°C

Pumpkin Spice Butt Wipes Have Arrived


Screenshot 2023-08-29 131543

The Pumpkin Spice Latte hit Starbucks last week.  But this is even more exciting:  Now a totally different orifice can enjoy those fall flavors . . . Pumpkin spice BUTT WIPES are now a thing that exist.  

The company Dude Wipes is making them . . . and calling them "DUMPkin Spice" wipes. 

According to the description, they're designed to, quote, "keep your butt cozy with a pumpkin spice-inspired mix of clove, nutmeg, and other fall scents."

It's actually something Dude Wipes JOKED about doing a few years back.  They posted a fake photo of pumpkin spice butt wipes in 2019. I guess corporate decided the world was finally ready for the real thing. 

You can already buy them on Amazon

12

Pure Country 92.7 Footer Group

Pure Country 92.7 Contact Information

Phones

Reception Desk: 306-337-2850

Studio & Contest Line: 306-936-0927

Studio Text Line: 927-927

Website

Instagram
927927
Sms*