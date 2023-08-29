Pumpkin Spice Butt Wipes Have Arrived

The Pumpkin Spice Latte hit Starbucks last week. But this is even more exciting: Now a totally different orifice can enjoy those fall flavors . . . Pumpkin spice BUTT WIPES are now a thing that exist.

The company Dude Wipes is making them . . . and calling them "DUMPkin Spice" wipes.

According to the description, they're designed to, quote, "keep your butt cozy with a pumpkin spice-inspired mix of clove, nutmeg, and other fall scents."

It's actually something Dude Wipes JOKED about doing a few years back. They posted a fake photo of pumpkin spice butt wipes in 2019. I guess corporate decided the world was finally ready for the real thing.

You can already buy them on Amazon.