Pumpkin Spice Toilet Paper Actually Exists And Here's Where To Get It!

Pumpkin Spice everything...including toilet paper!

This seasonal toilet paper by Green Meadow Valley is actually real, and it's available to purchase by the roll. The scent, which is formulated with natural essential oils like clove, ginger, and cinnamon, isn't on the paper itself, but on the cardboard tube inside.Some reviewers noted that the scent could come on a bit strong, but by and large, the reviews for this 4.5-star rated toiletry item are positive.The pumpkin spice-scented toilet paper can be found on Amazon.

Who's down with the pumpkin spice tp?!