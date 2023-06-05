Pure Country Sacks Hunger
We had a chance to chat with Regina Food Bank CEO, John Bailey about the need in our community
Pure Country Sacks Hunger!
Join Pure Country Morning’s Chase Hussey as he broadcasts from Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, June 25th to help fill the shelves of the Regina Food Bank with the second annual Sack Hunger!
For every donation of ten pounds or ten dollars Chase will move up the field one yard.
Make a donation between 10am and 4pm and we’ll get it all to the Regina Food Bank! Plus you could win Passes to Country Thunder Saskatchewan!
You can also donate at the station (4303 South Albert Street) during business hours, all three Sherwood Co-op Grocery Stores, and online to the Regina Food Bank, CLICK HERE and make sure and select Pure Country Sacks Hunger!
Thanks to our sponsors Sherwood Co-Op, Canadian Tire, Parkland Carpet One, Suds Car Wash, JB’s Sausage, Fired up Grill, and Four Seasons Sales.
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 5thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Pure Country Sacks Hunger, SCMA Awards, City MowingPure Country Sacks Hunger in support of the Regina Food Bank! 34th Annual SCMA Awards coming up this week! Find out when the City is mowing your parks
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Dean Brody Tickets, Jerry Seinfeld Tickets, U of R RingetteDean Brody and Jerry Seinfeld both have tickets going on sale today! U of R launching a Ringette team!
-
Useless Question of the Day - June 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Parks and Rec Month, Para Ice Hockey Championships, Pride MonthFree rock painting pop ups for Parks and Recreation Month! World Para Ice Hockey Championships this weekend! Pride Month Kicks off in Regina!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 31stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Riley Green Show, Wascana Pool, MosaicRiley Green plays Conexus tonight! Wascana Pool Ready to Open next week! Mosaic – A Festival of Cultures returns to the Queen city June 1st – 3rd!