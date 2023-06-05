We had a chance to chat with Regina Food Bank CEO, John Bailey about the need in our community

Pure Country Sacks Hunger!

Join Pure Country Morning’s Chase Hussey as he broadcasts from Mosaic Stadium on Sunday, June 25th to help fill the shelves of the Regina Food Bank with the second annual Sack Hunger!

For every donation of ten pounds or ten dollars Chase will move up the field one yard.

Make a donation between 10am and 4pm and we’ll get it all to the Regina Food Bank! Plus you could win Passes to Country Thunder Saskatchewan!



You can also donate at the station (4303 South Albert Street) during business hours, all three Sherwood Co-op Grocery Stores, and online to the Regina Food Bank, CLICK HERE and make sure and select Pure Country Sacks Hunger!

Thanks to our sponsors Sherwood Co-Op, Canadian Tire, Parkland Carpet One, Suds Car Wash, JB’s Sausage, Fired up Grill, and Four Seasons Sales.