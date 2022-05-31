QCX, Regina Red Sox, Riders Preseason transportation

QCX Concert Announcement

It's 'Turn It Up Tuesday' which means we have another awesome QCX concert announcement!

Coming up at 10 AM we’ll let you know the latest artists coming to the Queen City and give you a chance to win your way in!

https://www.facebook.com/queencityex

Regina Red Sox Home Opener

Tonight the Regina Red Sox host the Swift Current 57s at 7pm at Currie Field with fireworks to follow the game!

For tickets: https://tickets.reginaredsox.com/events/20019-swift-current-57-s-vs-regina-red-sox?fbclid=IwAR3j9BI7SrcPr9VT7hHaZJuDbrXaQos3hLurZFYT144ymXdAehOh8BjR2p4

Game Day Transportation Information - What You Need to Know!

The City of Regina and Saskatchewan Roughriders want everyone to enjoy the 2022 Rider season. Starting with the first home pre-season game tonight (May 31st), fans are reminded there are many ways to get to Mosaic Stadium including Rider Transit, biking and walking.

Rider Transit is a free service that starts two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, with the last bus taking fans 30 minutes before game time. If you are considering taking Rider Transit, we recommend arriving early at designated pickup stops. Buses start leaving the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter and will continue up to one hour after the game has ended.

The location of the pickup stops are as follows:

Southland Mall

University of Regina – Lot 2

Turvey Centre (new north location!)

Warehouse District

Downtown

For more detailed information on the Rider Transit shuttle locations, visit the Riders’ website.

Ticket holders can also take regular transit free of charge, including registered clients for Paratransit service, by showing their game day ticket when boarding any regular transit bus.

Should you consider coming on two wheels, REAL District is offering a bike valet service. The Bike Valet is located outside Gate #1 in the southwest corner of Mosaic Stadium beside Confederation Park.