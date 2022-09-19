Queen Elizabeth's Funeral, Smile Cookies, New Dog Park

Queen Elizabeth’s state Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world.

CTV will be airing live coverage until 10 am this morning.

A Provincial Memorial Service will be held in Regina at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral at 1861 McIntyre Street.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and general seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. If necessary, there will be additional seating provided in the adjoining parish hall with closed-circuit television.

The memorial service will also be live streamed over St. Paul’s Facebook page.

Smile Cookies are back today!

Support the Regina Food Bank with this week’s #SmileCookie campaign.

One-hundred per cent of Smile Cookie proceeds from 19 local Tim Hortons stores will be donated to Regina Food Bank to feed people who live with food insecurity. The hand decorated, chocolate chunk treats raise money for charities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Give everyone a reason to smile. When you buy a Smile Cookie, for only $1.25 you're buying three meals for someone in our community.

New Dog Park Open Today!

A new year-round dog park will be open today (September 19)! It's located next to Regent Pool (560 Elphinstone Street). Just follow the multi-use pathway through the park to get there.

This park features separate areas for both large and small breed dogs.