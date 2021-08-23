REGINA PUBLIC SCHOOLS RETURN TO SCHOOL

*taken directly from the Regina Public Schools website*

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gSSHxx8AsqX2nYGif6GPsl0AwH6eT_2D/view



Dear School Families, Students and Colleagues:

The new school year starts on September 1, 2021. I know I speak for many when I say that we are eager

to welcome back more than 25,000 students in our 44 elementary schools, nine high schools, and our

eSchool and adult campus.

After a complicated year of class interruptions and temporary remote learning last school year, my

sincere hope was a traditional return to learning. I am pleased to note that many adults and youth older

than 11 years of age have been vaccinated and have helped put us on a path to the return to normal.

Regina Public Schools supports and strongly encourages vaccination for all who are eligible.

Unfortunately, the majority of our students, more than 15,000 children who will attend pre-

kindergarten to grades 6 and 7 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated and are vulnerable to the risks that

COVID-19 and its variants continue to pose.

In creating our return to school plan, Regina Public Schools reviewed the Government of Saskatchewan

2021-2022 Safe Schools Plan and the Living With COVID: Long-Term COVID-19 Precautions Updated

document. After considering these documents and direction, we also consulted with Regina area

Medical Health Officers and public health who have in the past – and continue to provide us – with day-

by-day health and safety information and direction that we have used to maximize safe learning in our

schools. The Regina Public Schools plan is supported by our Board of Education.

Beginning September 1, 2021:

• High schools will return to the semester system.

• Many school activities will resume, if they can be done safely. This includes recesses, body

breaks, noon-hour breaks and lunch, physical education and extra-curricular activities.

Overnight trips and activities will not be held.

• The school division will, where possible, continue efforts to cohort, maintain physical distancing

and avoid large group gatherings.

• All cleaning, disinfecting and hand hygiene practices will be continued and enforced.

• Continued use of enhanced ventilation systems in all schools as previously announced here.

• We will work with Regina area Public Health to facilitate and inform parents about access to

vaccination and rapid testing.

• We will also continue to support Regina area Public Health with contact tracing in schools.

As I’ve noted, most elementary students are not yet eligible for vaccines. Therefore, students, staff and

visitors in elementary schools are required to wear masks at all times in schools and on Regina Public

Page 2

transportation. Students and staff do not have to wear masks while outdoors on school grounds,

provided they maintain physical distance.

Additionally, while all high school students are eligible for vaccines, Regina Public Schools continues to

strongly recommend mask use for all high school students and staff when physical distancing is not

possible. All visitors to Regina Public high schools are required to wear masks at all times.

In consultation with Regina area public health officials, we will continually monitor COVID and variant

cases closely and adjust mask and other guidelines based on public health direction.

Over the summer and especially in August, we heard from parents, staff, students and stakeholders.

Overwhelmingly, we heard about the importance of strong safety practices, including required mask

use. The Regina area Medical Health Officers also strongly recommend mask use for all students, staff

and visitors.

We also heard from parents and concerned citizens about returning to normal, student mental health

and student re-engagement. Every school principal will be directed to look for opportunities to allow

kids to be kids. When possible, learning and play may go outdoors where mask use may not be required.

We also have teams in place to welcome students back, to help them catch up and to feel they belong,

regardless of how much school they missed last school year.

In the next few days we will be releasing our detailed division-wide return to school plan. My priority is

to return all of our students to learning success, but to do so safely and with as little disruption to

students and to families as possible. The Regina Public Schools senior administration team and the

Board of Education earnestly believe that the steps we are taking will accomplish this. I would like to

reiterate that we will continue to regularly review and work with our public health partners to ensure

that our plans can evolve, adapt and change with safety in mind.

In learning and in health,

Greg Enion