Rescue Dog Named Van Gogh Creating Art With His Tongue

A one-eared dog named Van Gogh is channeling his namesake by using his tongue to create art at a Connecticut rescue.

Van Gogh is a 7-year-old boxer-pit bull mix who was rescued from a North Carolina dog fighting ring and had ear injuries so bad it had to be amputated.

Jaclyn Gartner, the founder of the Happily Furever After Rescue said she taught Van Gogh to paint with his tongue by putting paint and canvas into a plastic bag coated with peanut butter.

The rescue held a gallery show for Van Gogh and now his paintings have gone viral leading to about 30 of his works being sold for $40 each to benefit the rescue.

The rescue said on Facebook that Van Gogh is now receiving adoption interest from all over the world.