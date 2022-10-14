ROBBIE COLTRANE - HAGRID FROM HARRY POTTER - DEAD AT 72
Robbie Coltrane played one of the most loveable characters in the Harry Potter franchise - Hagrid. The news of his passing makes today a sad one for Harry Potter fans around the globe.
While the cause of his death has yet to be released - people close to Coltrane said he had been in ill health for the past two years.
"Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid ... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years" his agent told the BBC.
Coltrane was also known for his roles in the James Bond films Golden Eye (1995) and The World Is Not Enough (1999), as well as the television series Cracker.
