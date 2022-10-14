ROBBIE COLTRANE - HAGRID FROM HARRY POTTER - DEAD AT 72

Robbie Coltrane played one of the most loveable characters in the Harry Potter franchise - Hagrid. The news of his passing makes today a sad one for Harry Potter fans around the globe.

While the cause of his death has yet to be released - people close to Coltrane said he had been in ill health for the past two years.

"Robbie will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid ... a role which brought joy to children and adults alike, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years" his agent told the BBC.