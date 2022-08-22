Sacheen Littlefeather Will Receive An Apology From the Academy Awards

Sacheen Littlefeather, who refused to accept an Oscar on Marlon Brando behalf in 1973 will receive an apology from The Academy Awards in September of this year.

Her speech and the reaction from the crowd during her appearance is in the video below.

She was blacklisted by Hollywood and was never a part of the film industry again. On September 17th, Littlefeather will return to the Academy as a guest of honor.