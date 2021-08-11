Saskatchewan Man Flies Helicopter to Get Ice Cream!
What do you guys do for fun in Saskatchewan? We fly helicopters to DQ for ice cream cakes. That's what we do.
A 34-year-old Leroy man has been charged with dangerous operation of an aircraft after landing a helicopter in the middle of a Tisdale parking lot, hoping to buy an ice cream cake. Police say when it landed the helicopter blew up dust and debris through the area, which includes schools and an aquatic centre. After investigation it was determined the landing was not an emergency, a passenger exited the helicopter and entered a nearby restaurant to buy an ice cream cake. Officers determined the man flying was licensed to do so, but landed in an illegal area, his name has not been released.
