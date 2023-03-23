Saskatchewan's Population Has Increased
The growth in Saskatchewan and Regina isn't staggering, but just look around and you can see the expansion.
In fact, we seem to be running out of room in schools.
If you're new to the city, WELCOME!
Powdered Beer Now Exists!You just mix it with water and stir.
Need To Know: Sask Population Grows, HRF Lottery, Film GrantSaskatchewan’s population surpasses 1.2 million, HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline, Sask. boosts film grant by $2M
Let's Call It the Connor Bedard Effect - Saskatoon Was BuzzingThe impact Connor Bedard has had on the WHL is immense. In fact, the game on Sunday between the Blades and Pats was the largest ticketed event for the Saskatoon Blades Sasktel Centre.
STAR WARS FAN REJOICE! FICTION IS BECOMING FACT!Since 1977 the Star Wars franchise flirted with things we could only have dreamed of. But now, some of those wild and imaginary ideas are becoming reality. No, we can't fly in our own little space ship, but...... lightsabers have become a reality.
Need To Know: Evening In Greece, Lee Brice, Most Affordable City To Live In“An Evening in Greece” raises $250,000 for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, Win a Beer Drinking Opportunity with Lee Brice, Tenille Arts and Josh Ross, Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners
Useless Question of the Day - March 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: HRF Early Bird Prize, Pats Playoff Tickets, Couple Wins $100,000!HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline is coming up this Friday! Pats playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public March 27th! A Regina couple are $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to their 6/49 draw win.
Life Hack: How to Remove a Band-Aid with No PainHere's a hint: Have you ever used Command Strips before?