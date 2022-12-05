SCIENTISTS HAVE FOUND THE BEST DESIGN FOR SPLASH-FREE URINAL!
Thank. You. Science! Scientists (University of Waterloo) have determined the optimal design for a splash-free urinal: a tall, slender porcelain structure with curves reminiscent of a nautilus shell, playfully dubbed the “Nauti-loo.” That’s good news for men tired of having urine splash onto their pants and shoes — and for the poor souls who have to regularly clean up all the splatter. A researcher said: “I think most of us have been a little inattentive at our post and looked down to find we were wearing speckled pants. Nobody likes having pee everywhere, so why not just create a urinal where splatter is extremely unlikely?”
Can you spot the urinal design with the optimal splash-reducing angle? It's the one second from right.
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Eating Grapes can help to prevent sunburn and skin cancer!New research has found that eating grapes may help prevent sunburns and skin cancer! So add some to your shopping list if you have a hot holiday coming up!
-
Need to Know: Light the Lights, Liquor Law Changes, World JuniorsCity Hall will officially "light the lights" tonight! Proposed changes to Liquor laws. WJC Selection Camp Roster.
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 5thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Light the Lights, Smile Cookies, Farmers MarketLight the lights is coming up tomorrow! Smile Cookies are back as of today! Regina Farmers' Market: Holiday Edition is coming up this weekend!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Snow Routes, SK Winter Games Tickets, AgribitionSnow Routes have been declared until tomorrow morning! Tickets for the 2023 Saskatchewan Winter Games are on Sale! Agribition schedule for day 5!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
“Buddy the Elf Spaghetti” Meal Kits will be up for sale!You can now make your own "Buddy the Elf Spaghetti" thanks to Hello Fresh!