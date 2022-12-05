SCIENTISTS HAVE FOUND THE BEST DESIGN FOR SPLASH-FREE URINAL!

Thank. You. Science! Scientists (University of Waterloo) have determined the optimal design for a splash-free urinal: a tall, slender porcelain structure with curves reminiscent of a nautilus shell, playfully dubbed the “Nauti-loo.” That’s good news for men tired of having urine splash onto their pants and shoes — and for the poor souls who have to regularly clean up all the splatter. A researcher said: “I think most of us have been a little inattentive at our post and looked down to find we were wearing speckled pants. Nobody likes having pee everywhere, so why not just create a urinal where splatter is extremely unlikely?”

Can you spot the urinal design with the optimal splash-reducing angle? It's the one second from right.