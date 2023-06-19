Screw Coffee! Just Stick Your Head in a Freezer

Here's an easy hack that's good for a Monday: If you're feeling tired and need a boost this afternoon, don't reach for that third cup of coffee. Instead . . . just stick your head in a freezer.

It's a tip from a recent book called "The Sleep Prescription". It's by a neuroscientist at the University of California, San Francisco.

He says yes, you could just have that extra cup of coffee, and the caffeine will wake you up. But if it's late in the day, it could also keep you up tonight.

Sticking your head in a freezer offers a more immediate boost of energy, and it won't mess with your bedtime.

The reason it works is obvious. But the scientific reason is the "brief shock of cold activates your arousal system."

You can get the same effect by going for a quick walk, or focusing on a non-work-related task for ten minutes. Deep-freezing your head is just the quickest option.