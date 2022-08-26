Shania Twain Has the ‘Perfect’ Face, According To A Study

We all know Shania is attractive and pretty and all that. But in a society that is currently hung up on looks, and style, and the latest Instagramable moment is this study even necessary?

How about we share the quality of her song-writing, her ability to sing.

Ya, she shocked country music in the 90s showing off her belly button, but I think this sort of thing just perpetuates stereotypes and sets bars and expectations that just may not be achievable for people that are solely based on looks.

And it's not just for women, it's men, too. Remember "He-Man?" Even Tyler Durden from "Fight Club." How many guys wanted to look like Brad Pitt from that movie.

Anyhoo.. Shania is an icon, legendary, and a role model for many, but not just because she's pretty.

Read the article HERE.