SK Roughriders Anthony Lanier Gets Garth Brooks Attention
This was cool to see on social media this week - Saskatchewan Roughriders All-Star defensive player Anthony Lanier II was caught on the side line singing Garth Brooks "Friends in Low Places" during a game last month.
You’re going to Hollywood, @Tspoon90! 🎤🤣— CFL (@CFL) August 24, 2022
Low-key nailed it, though.#CFL | @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/HrdxRT51l7
The video racked up enough views that it made it way to Garth's Facebook live show, where the country music icon gave his blessing on Anthony's vocal chops.
Coming soon to @amazonmusic : @garthbrooks x @Tspoon90?#FriendsInLowPlaces— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) August 30, 2022
📺 : https://t.co/oBxfn4XB5i pic.twitter.com/JosLIpHEXa
We hope to see a duet between this dudes soon!
