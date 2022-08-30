SK Roughriders Anthony Lanier Gets Garth Brooks Attention

This was cool to see on social media this week - Saskatchewan Roughriders All-Star defensive player Anthony Lanier II was caught on the side line singing Garth Brooks "Friends in Low Places" during a game last month.

The video racked up enough views that it made it way to Garth's Facebook live show, where the country music icon gave his blessing on Anthony's vocal chops.

We hope to see a duet between this dudes soon!