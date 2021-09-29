SK Vax Verifier App is now available for download

"

Saskatchewan Vaccine Verifier – SK Vax Verifier – is the official application for verifying proof of vaccination issued by the Government of Saskatchewan powered by eHealth Saskatchewan.

The SK Vax Verifier application allows businesses and organizations to scan the proof of vaccination QR codes from customers/patrons, and validate their vaccination status. The app indicates the result in the form of a color code (green for valid/fully vaccinated, red for invalid/not fully vaccinated).

Verification of proof of vaccination is done locally on the device, without communication with the Internet.

SK Vax Verifier does not save any information locally. Verified proofs of vaccinations are displayed for 10 seconds and then deleted.

No usage analytics are collected by SK Vax Verifier.

SK Vax Verifier requires a weekly update, via the Internet, of the vaccine status rules. The app asks for user consent before downloading updated rules. The only communication with the Internet by SK Vax Verifier takes place when checking the availability of these updates.

Permissions requested from devices:

Access to the phone camera is required in order to read QR codes. No image from the camera is recorded. Access to files and the phone's photo library is required in order to import an existing QR code. Once the QR code is imported, SK Vax Verifier does not keep a copy of the image. No image, whether it is imported from a file, the photo library or from the camera, is transmitted or processed outside of the SK Vax Verifier and SK Vax Wallet applications."

Download for Apple here



Download for Android here