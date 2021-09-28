Skittles Is Changing Its Green Flavor Again

That rainbow's going to taste a little different when you pick up a pack of Skittles beginning in October.After booting lime as the flavor of the green Skittles eight years ago in favor of apple, Wrigley is bringing lime back to the flavor fold.Along with grape, strawberry, orange, and lemon, lime was an original Skittles flavor when the candy debuted back in 1979. Skittles says it's bringing the rainbow back "in its full glory" by bringing the lime flavor back for fans.