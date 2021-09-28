Skittles Is Changing Its Green Flavor Again
That rainbow's going to taste a little different when you pick up a pack of Skittles beginning in October.After booting lime as the flavor of the green Skittles eight years ago in favor of apple, Wrigley is bringing lime back to the flavor fold.Along with grape, strawberry, orange, and lemon, lime was an original Skittles flavor when the candy debuted back in 1979. Skittles says it's bringing the rainbow back "in its full glory" by bringing the lime flavor back for fans.
Need to Know: Curling & Vaccines, Protocols in care homes, Wildlife StudyCOVID vaccines will be mandated at Regina Curling Clubs, Mask protocols in Sask. long-term care homes expanded, & the U of R and Royal Saskatchewan Museum are Partnering on an Urban Wildlife Research Project.
Need to Know: Agribition Update, QR codes, Water PressureAgribition Update, QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach, Residents in Moose Jaw could experience water pressure loss due to Pumphouse work.
Need to Know: Pats Community Initiatives, Sports Betting, Waste DaysPats Announce Two Community Initiatives, Locally-operated online casino games, sports betting to launch in 2022.
Need to Know: Tree Planting Grants, Cat Crisis, CCMA NominationsCity of Regina Awarded $25,000 Tree Planting Grant, Cat Crisis at the Regina Humane Society, Saskatchewan artists coming up big with the CCMA Awards Nominations!
Need to Know: Free Trees, U of R Vaccinations, Hughson RetiresThe City is giving away Free Trees, The University of Regina COVID-19 vaccination declaration portal is now open, Hughson retires after 42 years as broadcaster, 'Hockey Night' voice.
Need to Know: Vaccination Records, Online Learning, Hazardous WasteSask. launches QR code for vaccination records, K-4 Students at Henry Janzen School Move to Online Learning, Fall Household Hazardous Waste Days - Keep hazardous material out of our Landfill.
Need to Know: Election Day, Free Transit for Voters, Dog Park ClosureCanada votes: Everything you need to know about casting your ballot today, Voters Ride Regina Transit Free on Election Day - Free Bus Pass Available on Regina.ca, & Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park - Temporary Closure.
Need To Know: Masks, Dog Parks and RidersMandatory masks/ proof of vaccination policy for Sask, Ross Industrial Off-Leash Dog Park will be temporarily closed, Riders are back in action today against Toronto.