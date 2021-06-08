Social Distancing Bands Helping People Feel Comfortable at Events

Life is returning to normal, people are vaccinated but there's still a sense of awkwardness when it comes to shaking hands and hugging.

A lot of big events like conferences and weddings are using these social distance wristbands that help people know who's comfortable with what.

The company Social Bands, hope that their new color-coded wristbands make those individual preferences known without anyone having to say a word.

Red means stay six feet away, yellow means touching elbows is okay and green means you're okay with things like handshakes, high-fives, and hugs again.

Are you down to wear one of these wristbands?