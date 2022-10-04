Some Music News Today - Some Of It Country and Some Of It Rock & Roll

News broke this morning that Loretta Lynn died. She was 90.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.

If you haven't seen the movie "Coal Miner's Daughter" with Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones, it's worth a view.

Also Ringo Starr has cancelled a number of shows, including one in Saskatoon for tomorrow night. He has COVID and is recovering at home.

