Some Music News Today - Some Of It Country and Some Of It Rock & Roll
News broke this morning that Loretta Lynn died. She was 90.
"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
If you haven't seen the movie "Coal Miner's Daughter" with Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones, it's worth a view.
Also Ringo Starr has cancelled a number of shows, including one in Saskatoon for tomorrow night. He has COVID and is recovering at home.
"The Purple Lady" or "Pillar of the Community" Has Been HonouredIf you've been to Country Thunder Saskatchewan, you've probably seen the purple campsite each year. It's a guiding beacon in the night when many may need some directions to their tent!
Need To Know: Hospital Parade, Shower Drive, SGI SpotlightLocation selected for parkade at General Hospital, Pure Country’s Thanksgiving Shower Drive, Here's how much tickets for street racing, stunting could cost Sask. drivers
The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Has Been Made Into A MovieAfter it spent what like seemed forever in the spotlight on the news and all over the internet, if you didn't get enough of the Depp/Heard Trial, you can now stream a movie about it.
Need To Know: Minimum Wage, Rams Win, National Truth And Reconciliation DayAs of October 1, Saskatchewan’s minimum wage has officially increased to $13, Rams clinch playoff berth with win over Alberta,Over 12,000 people gathered in Mosaic Stadium for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is TomorrowTomorrow is a day of significance. It's The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. I suggest taking some time tomorrow and explore the Indigenous Culture, its customs, its colours, and more.
McDonald's Launching Happy Meals for AdultsWhy didn't anyone think of this sooner?
Need To Know: Sask Population Rises, Grey Cup Sold Out, Housing Project BeginsSask. sees highest population jump since Statistics Canada opened, Construction begins on new supportive housing project in Regina, Grey Cup in Regina Sold Out
HIDEY HO!! Happy Neighbour Day!! Hopefully You Have A Great NeighbourHappy Neighbour Day! Hopefully you have a great neighbour. One who will watch your house for you when you're away, water your plants, feed your pets, and help in times of need. Or just offer some great advice.
The New Deadpool Movie Is Coming out In 2024The King of Regina is coming back to the silver screen with a popular friend!!!