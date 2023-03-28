Someone Invented a Shoe You Can Wear Backwards

If you saw someone walk down the street in these, you'd think it was a glitch in the matrix . . .A fashion brand in New York invented a new shoe you can wear BACKWARDS. No matter which end you put your foot in, it's still functional footwear.

If you wear them like normal, they're an open-toed sneaker. That alone is pretty weird. If you wear them the other way, they're sandals. But it looks like you've got your shoes on backwards.

Exclusive : MSCHF'S BWD shoe goes both ways 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3crYLHOiav — HEAT (@BoxofHeat) March 23, 2023

They're called the "BWD" shoe . . . short for "backward," we assume. It's from the brand MSCHF. (pronounced "mischief") They're the same company selling those big red boots that make you look like a cartoon character. So they specialize in weird stuff. Their new backward shoes will cost $135 and hit their website on April 11th.