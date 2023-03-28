iHeartRadio
Someone Invented a Shoe You Can Wear Backwards


Screenshot 2023-03-28 131226

If you saw someone walk down the street in these, you'd think it was a glitch in the matrix . . .A fashion brand in New York invented a new shoe you can wear BACKWARDS. No matter which end you put your foot in, it's still functional footwear.

If you wear them like normal, they're an open-toed sneaker.  That alone is pretty weird. If you wear them the other way, they're sandals.  But it looks like you've got your shoes on backwards. 

 

 

They're called the "BWD" shoe . . . short for "backward," we assume.  It's from the brand MSCHF.  (pronounced "mischief")  They're the same company selling those big red boots that make you look like a cartoon character.  So they specialize in weird stuff. Their new backward shoes will cost $135 and hit their website on April 11th.

