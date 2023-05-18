iHeartRadio
Someone Used AI To Create A Muppet For Each Province


A Canadian gentleman by the name of Craig Baird used AI to create a Muppet representation of someone from each province. This is apparently what the average Saskatchewian looks like in Muppet form. (See above) I think we got off easier than some other provinces. (we're looking at you Muppet Manitoba!) See the full thread below.
