STAR WARS FAN REJOICE! FICTION IS BECOMING FACT!
Earlier this month Disney debuted a “real” lightsaber at the South by Southwest festival. Disney parks chairman Josh D’Amaro is shown weilding the device, a real-life version of the iconic special-effects weapon used in the “Star Wars” franchise. It's part of Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience. Calling it “a true wow moment” for both guests and himself, D’Amaro activated the saber, which extends out and makes all the noises and sounds Star Wars fans would expect.
Of course, some fans are pretty harsh. One Twitter user wrote: “The hilt is too bulky and the blade is too short, so you unfortunately will not be allowed to release this, but keep up the great work!”
I guess you can't please everyone.
Tim (in for Brandon)
-
Let's Call It the Connor Bedard Effect - Saskatoon Was BuzzingThe impact Connor Bedard has had on the WHL is immense. In fact, the game on Sunday between the Blades and Pats was the largest ticketed event for the Saskatoon Blades Sasktel Centre.
-
Need To Know: Evening In Greece, Lee Brice, Most Affordable City To Live In“An Evening in Greece” raises $250,000 for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, Win a Beer Drinking Opportunity with Lee Brice, Tenille Arts and Josh Ross, Regina ranked the 2nd most affordable Canadian city for first time homeowners
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: HRF Early Bird Prize, Pats Playoff Tickets, Couple Wins $100,000!HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline is coming up this Friday! Pats playoff tickets will go on sale to the general public March 27th! A Regina couple are $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to their 6/49 draw win.
-
Life Hack: How to Remove a Band-Aid with No PainHere's a hint: Have you ever used Command Strips before?
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 20thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Pats Playoffs, Regina Red Sox Billets, Waste ReductionRegina Pats are heading to Playoffs! Regina Red Sox are looking for Billets. Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council hosting an information night.
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 17thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!