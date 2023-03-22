STAR WARS FAN REJOICE! FICTION IS BECOMING FACT!

Earlier this month Disney debuted a “real” lightsaber at the South by Southwest festival. Disney parks chairman Josh D’Amaro is shown weilding the device, a real-life version of the iconic special-effects weapon used in the “Star Wars” franchise. It's part of Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience. Calling it “a true wow moment” for both guests and himself, D’Amaro activated the saber, which extends out and makes all the noises and sounds Star Wars fans would expect.

Of course, some fans are pretty harsh. One Twitter user wrote: “The hilt is too bulky and the blade is too short, so you unfortunately will not be allowed to release this, but keep up the great work!”

I guess you can't please everyone.

Tim (in for Brandon)