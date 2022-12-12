Stocking Stuffers For Under $25.00 (American)
Some of the best stocking stuffers are the unique things. Things people didn't know existed or didn't even ask Santa for.
I'm a fan of #23 on this list.
Check out the twenty five things you can jam into someone's stocking HERE.
Useless Question of the Day - December 13thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: World Junior Roster, Former Riders Coach passed away, Weekly Garbage CollectionWorld Junior Roster is out with some Saskatchewan representation! Former Riders head coach, John Gregory has passed away. Weekly Garbage Collection Returns.
The Zodiac Signs on Santa's Naughty ListAccording to astrologers, these Zodiac signs are on Santa's naughty list!
Need To Know: Trucks, Globe Trotters, Sask PowerWin A Night Out With The Original Harlem Globetrotters, Trucks dominated Saskatchewan’s most searched vehicles, according to AutoTrader.ca, SaskPower customers to see 3% increase on bills due to carbon tax
Need to Know: HRF Winners, Kane Brown Show, Farmers MarketHospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery prizes announced today! Kane Brown – Drunk or Dreaming Tour comes to town tonight! Regina Farmers’ Market: Holiday Edition starts this weekend
Need to Know: Terri Clark show, Teddy Bear Toss, New ToonieTerri Clark is in town tonight! The Pats Teddy Bear Toss game is this weekend! New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II.
