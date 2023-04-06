Subway Created a Cadbury Creme Egg Sub for Easter
If this somehow sounds good to you, you'll have to hop a quick flight to England to try it. Or just make one yourself . . . Subway created a new Cadbury Creme Egg SANDWICH for Easter. They're giving out 500 of them at four locations in the U.K. tomorrow. It's called the Cadbury Creme Egg SubMelt, and there's not much to it. It's just a bunch of Cadbury eggs crushed up and melted on a six-inch loaf of Italian white bread. Cadbury says Subway came up with the idea and approached them about it. They claim it's "surprisingly delicious." Each Cadbury sub is 530 calories. Most of their normal six-inch subs are in the 300 to 400-calorie range.
Fancy a chocolate-sandwich? Subway releases Easter themed bap with a Cadbury Creme Egg filling https://t.co/qkkDcWIpBv pic.twitter.com/gqg4AtQCEG— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 5, 2023
