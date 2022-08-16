SUPER MARIO BROS. RECORD SET

A Super Mario Bros. speedrunner beat his own world record. Twitch streamer Niftski completed Super Mario Bros. in 4 minutes, 54 seconds, 798 milliseconds on Sunday. This edges out his previous record 4:54 and 881 milliseconds set last December by 3 milliseconds. An absolute perfect run has a time of 4:54 and 265 milliseconds, which was done in a tool-assisted run, meaning all the controller inputs were programmed and designed to be so optimized that humans wouldn’t be able to replicate it