SURPRISE!!! Garth Pops In To Chat With Ashley McBryde
This is incredible.
We had the joy of seeing Ashley McBryde play Regina a few years ago and she was amazing.
I've been saying for some time now she should be heavily considered to play Country Thunder Saskatchewan.
"The Purple Lady" or "Pillar of the Community" Has Been HonouredIf you've been to Country Thunder Saskatchewan, you've probably seen the purple campsite each year. It's a guiding beacon in the night when many may need some directions to their tent!
Some Music News Today - Some Of It Country and Some Of It Rock & RollYesterday Ringo Starr revealed he has COVID and has cancelled a bunch of shows and today we heard Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 years old peacefully in her sleep.
Need To Know: Hospital Parade, Shower Drive, SGI SpotlightLocation selected for parkade at General Hospital, Pure Country’s Thanksgiving Shower Drive, Here's how much tickets for street racing, stunting could cost Sask. drivers
The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Has Been Made Into A MovieAfter it spent what like seemed forever in the spotlight on the news and all over the internet, if you didn't get enough of the Depp/Heard Trial, you can now stream a movie about it.
Need To Know: Minimum Wage, Rams Win, National Truth And Reconciliation DayAs of October 1, Saskatchewan’s minimum wage has officially increased to $13, Rams clinch playoff berth with win over Alberta,Over 12,000 people gathered in Mosaic Stadium for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is TomorrowTomorrow is a day of significance. It's The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. I suggest taking some time tomorrow and explore the Indigenous Culture, its customs, its colours, and more.
McDonald's Launching Happy Meals for AdultsWhy didn't anyone think of this sooner?
Need To Know: Sask Population Rises, Grey Cup Sold Out, Housing Project BeginsSask. sees highest population jump since Statistics Canada opened, Construction begins on new supportive housing project in Regina, Grey Cup in Regina Sold Out
HIDEY HO!! Happy Neighbour Day!! Hopefully You Have A Great NeighbourHappy Neighbour Day! Hopefully you have a great neighbour. One who will watch your house for you when you're away, water your plants, feed your pets, and help in times of need. Or just offer some great advice.