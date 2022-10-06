iHeartRadio
SURPRISE!!! Garth Pops In To Chat With Ashley McBryde

Had a chance for a quick photo and conversation with Ashley McBryde when she played Regina a few years ago.

This is incredible. 

We had the joy of seeing Ashley McBryde play Regina a few years ago and she was amazing.

I've been saying for some time now she should be heavily considered to play Country Thunder Saskatchewan.

 

