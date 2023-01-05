Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Worth $97 Million

It's time to put our cats to work! Taylor Swift's cat has more money than most people ever will.

In a recent report by All About Cats, Taylor's fan-favorite feline Olivia Benson ranked as the world’s third richest pet, with a whopping estimated net worth of $97 million.

The ranking was created based on Instagram analytics, climbing the ranks of wealth through fame on social media.

For A-list animals such as Olivia, however, involvement in outside projects was taken into account.

“Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the listing read. “The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line and has had cameos in many big-budget ads.”

Olivia’s net worth was topped by a German shepherd named Gunther VI, worth an estimated $500 million, and an Instagram-famous cat named Nala, who is worth a reported $100 million. She did outrank Oprah’s five dogs so there's that.