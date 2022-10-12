Ted Lasso's Fictional Dating App Is Now A Reality!

The “Ted Lasso” fictional dating app Bantr is becoming a reality thanks to Bumble!

Starting tomorrow at 7 pm local time, the dating app will launch a weekly “Bantr Live” experience, which, like on the show, allows users to match up and chat without ever seeing each other’s photos. The experience will be available for free in Bumble’s Date Mode through the end of the year. Random users will be paired and allowed to DM for three minutes, at which point they will decide whether they want to continue and if so, the chat will move to Date Mode, and they’ll be able to see each other’s complete profiles.