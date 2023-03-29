The 2023 ACM Hosts Are....Dolly Parton And Garth Brooks
According to Billboard, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are officially set to co-host the 2023, 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in May. Ratings have of course been an issue not only for the ACM’s, but pretty much every other award show on TV in recent years, so it definitely seems like they’re pulling out all the stops with two of the heaviest hitters in the genre. I mean, Dolly and Garth? That’s country royalty, to put it lightly… Dolly hosted the show solo way back in 2000, and last year with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, but this will be Garth’s first time hosting it. LET"S GO!!!!!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
11 ways to improve airlines according to AIA professor at the University of Missouri had an A.I. program come up with the top 11 suggestions to help improve airlines!
-
Need to Know: Pats Playoff TV broadcast, Community Grant, Community ConversationAccess Communications will be broadcasting the entire 2023 Regina Pats WHL Playoff run! Community Investment Grant applications are open! North Central Family Centre is hosting a second community conversation this evening
-
Someone Invented a Shoe You Can Wear BackwardsA shoe for all or nobody!?
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: QCM Registration, Camping Reservations, Next Big ThingQueen City Marathon Registration prices go up this week, reservations are set to begin April 3 for seasonal camping, and applications open TODAY for the Next Big Thing!
-
Sniffing a Stranger's B.O. Can Help with Social AnxietyYup, it's science!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Next Big Thing, Spring Home Show, New Elementary SchoolNext Big Thing Returns! Spring Home Show Starts Friday. New Elementary School expected to open in 2026.