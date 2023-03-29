The 2023 ACM Hosts Are....Dolly Parton And Garth Brooks

According to Billboard, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are officially set to co-host the 2023, 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in May. Ratings have of course been an issue not only for the ACM’s, but pretty much every other award show on TV in recent years, so it definitely seems like they’re pulling out all the stops with two of the heaviest hitters in the genre. I mean, Dolly and Garth? That’s country royalty, to put it lightly… Dolly hosted the show solo way back in 2000, and last year with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, but this will be Garth’s first time hosting it. LET"S GO!!!!!