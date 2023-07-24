The Barbenheimer Numbers Are In!

Barbenheimer is more than just a meme. It’s a full-fledged box office phenomenon. Over the weekend, moviegoers showed up for Barbie, which smashed expectations with $155 million to land the year's biggest debut. Movie buffs also showed up to see Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer, which collected a remarkable $80.5 million in its opening weekend.

Now I hope they put out a movie that combines the both!! Here is what the trailer would sound like....