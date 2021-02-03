THE CADBURY BUNNY TRYOUTS ARE BACK AND YOUR PET COULD BE A SUPERSTAR

For the third year in a row, chocolate brand Cadbury is holding a contest to find their new spokes-animal for the Easter season who’ll get to wear the bunny ears in their commercial. You can enter your pet by submitting a photo of them wearing bunny ears (digital ones are an option!) and fans will vote for their favorite. The brand is also going to have last year’s winner, a two-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan, to act as a “guest judge” for the 2021 competition. You can enter your pet through March 1st, and voting will go March 10th to March 17th, with the winner being announced on March 23rd. Aside from appearing in the commercial, the winter will also get a $5,000 cash prize.