The Cookie Monster's First Name Revealed
Most of us know the Cookie Monster, but did you know that's his nickname, and not his real name?
In a Tweet, the official @MeCookieMonster account wrote, "Did you know me name is Sid? But me still like to be called Cookie Monster."
Some people were shocked by the revelation, with replies demanding to see a birth certificate. The Cookie Monster first revealed his name in 2004 in a song, but it seemed to fly under the radar.
Sid also tweets about finding the perfect Halloween costume and cookie puns
